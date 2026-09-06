Tennessee State coach Reggie Barlow will take his wins where he can get them in the aftermath of a 63-3 loss to No. 3-ranked Georgia.

“You look at this game and wrap your mind around it,” said Barlow, who is in his second season coaching the FCS-level Tigers. “You think about those positives that took place.”

Tennessee State’s 14-play, 55-yard drive led to a field goal between the storied hedges of Sanford Stadium against one of the deepest, most-talented defenses in the nation.

The scoreboard reflected that Georgia held a 35-3 lead in the second quarter, even after freshman kicker Preston Hurless booted a 37-yard field goal.

Tennessee State was simply overmatched from a size, speed and talent standpoint.

“It’s always good to get your guys in this type of of environment, to let them se what it looks like, feels like and to get a chance to go up against top-notch athletes,” Barlow said. “They all want the opportunity to go pro, and they want the opportunity to play in the SEC, so ow you get a firsthand look at what that looks like, feels like and how fast the game moves.

“So we came in here with the right mindset, but unfortunately, it was a little bit too much firepower for us.”

Even so, Barlow could point to Tennessee State control what it could control, which was to eliminate as many mistakes as possible.

The Tigers had just one penalty for 10 yards, while UGA was penalized eight times for 91 yards.

Tennessee State also managed to avoid any turnovers against a Georgia team that’s intent on creating them.

“Some other guys did some positive things as well,” Barlow said. “So we’ll look at it, we’ll take the positives and give these guys a pat on the back, and then of course, the stuff what we need to clean up, we’ll do that as well.”