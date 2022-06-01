Upbeat Jimbo Fisher ‘moving on’ from feud with Nick Saban

“It’s over with, we’re done talking about it, moving on to the future,” Fisher said on Wednesday at the SEC Spring Meetings. “I have no problem.

DESTIN, Fla. -- Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had plenty to say about the future of college football, but he made it clear his feud with Alabama coach Nick Saban is over for now.

“Things were said what he said, what we said, we’re moving on to the next thing.”

The things that were said two weeks ago went viral, with Saban saying the Aggies “bought” their No. 1-ranked recruiting class, and Fisher responding by calling the Alabama head coach a “despicable ... narcissist.”

Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-2004, and even then, Georgia coach Kirby Smart suggested on Tuesday there were exchanges in staff meetings and on headsets that made the coaches’ recent public exchange (May 18 and May 19) seem “Mickey Mouse” by comparison.

“We were good, I was on offense, we had a great relationship we had a lot of success, did well, and there wasn’t that many issues at all, normal staff issues,” Fisher said.

“Do you ever argue with your brother? Do you love your brother? Did you support your brother? That’s the way coaches are. You can’t get to where you’re trying to go on a staff, if you don’t have disagreements.

“If everybody is ‘yes’ people and everybody says the same thing, you don’t ever get anywhere. You can’t get better, that’s part of our nature and our competitive nature.”