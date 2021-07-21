Report: Texas and Oklahoma ask SEC about membership

The two national powerhouses have reached out to the SEC about that possibility, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Brett Zwerneman , who cited a “high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation” as the source.

Both Texas and Oklahoma are members of the Big 12. Why would they consider a switch? Follow the money for starters.

A secondary reason is that the SEC has recently become more attractable for expansion as college football considers a 12-team playoff – meaning two, probably three or maybe even four teams from the league could make it each year.

The SEC now has 14 teams, and with the additions “would give the SEC 16 schools and make it the first of a national super-conference.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no comment on that speculation,” and a Texas spokesperson also said the Longhorns “will not address rumors or speculation.”

Texas A&M and Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, and has never looked back. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about the Texas-Oklahoma rumor on Wednesday and said, “I bet they would. I don’t know. I’m just worried about A&M.”

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork had this to say to SI.com’s Ross Dellenger: “We want to be the only SEC team from Texas.”