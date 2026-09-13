Texas took its place atop the college football world on Saturday night, knocking off No. 1 Ohio State with 21 unanswered points in a 24-23 win in Austin.

The Longhorns (2-0), No. 4 in the previous AP rankings, trailed 23-3 in the fourth quarter to the Buckeyes, who jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead off two turnovers.

Texas tailback Hollywood Smothers scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard dive with 25 seconds left, and Ohio State (1-1) was unable to answer in the closing seconds.

Two-time defending SEC champion Georgia (2-0) should maintain the No. 2 spot after beating Western Kentucky 70-20 despite pulling quarterback Gunner Stockton midway through the second quarter with the Bulldogs up 42-0.

The Bulldogs have scored 133 points through their first two games, while Stockton has led his team to touchdowns on all 11 offensive series he has played this season.

Miami (2-0), with Heisman Trophy favorite Darien Mensah at quarterback, ran up a 77-7 win over Florida A&M on Thursday night and is primed for the No. 3 spot, while Ohio State should fall no lower than No. 4 in this week’s poll.

Notre Dame has the look of a No. 5 team after rolling to a 52-0 win over Rice, while LSU, on the heels of its resounding 51-10 season-opening win over Clemson, struggled in the first half against Louisiana Tech — leading only 10-7 — before pulling away for a 45-14 victory.

Defending national champion Indiana stayed undefeated with a 55-0 win over FCS-school Howard, and Alabama maintained the look of a top 10 team by beating Kentucky in Lexington, 45-17.

Keelon Russell, the Tide’s freshman quarterback, overcame two interceptions to pass for 188 yards and a touchdown as the Alabama defense held Kentucky to just 1-of-14 on third down conversions and 209 total yards.

SEC teams Texas A&M and Ole Miss took care of business -- the Aggies beating Arizona State 48-20, the Rebels topping Charlotte 41-9 -- to round out the top 10.

Oregon, No. 6 in last week’s poll, suffered a shocking 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State after entering the game as a 23.5-point favorite and should tumble down, if not out, of the rankings.

The Ducks had won 41-straight games against AP-unranked opponents before the loss.

Mike Griffith’s AP Top 25 ballot

(Presuming USC beats Louisiana and Utah beats Arkansas in Saturday late games)

1. Texas (2-0)

Won 24-23 over Ohio State

2. Georgia (2-0)

Won 70-20 over Western Kentucky

3. Miami (2-0)

Won 77-7 over Florida A&M

4. Ohio State (1-1)

Lost 24-23 at Texas

5. Notre Dame (2-0)

Won 52-0 over Rice

6. LSU (2-0 )

Won 45-14 over Louisiana Tech

7. Indiana (2-0)

Won 55-0 over Howard

8. Alabama (2-0)

Won 45-17 at Kentucky

9. Texas A&M (2-0)

Won 48-20 over Arizona State

10. Ole Miss (2-0)

Won 41-9 over Charlotte

11. BYU (2-0)

Won 28-17 over Arizona

12. USC (2-0)

Vs. Louisiana (late)

13. Tennessee (2-0)

Won 45-24 over Georgia Tech

14. Penn State (2-0)

Won 27-9 over Temple

15. Florida (2-0)

Won 52-3 over Campbell

16. Michigan (2-0)

Won 17-10 over Oklahoma

17. Texas Tech (2-0)

Won 35-24 over Oregon State

18. SMU (2-0)

Won 56-10 over UC Davis

19. Louisville (1-1)

Won 59-13 over Villanova

20. Utah (1-0)

Vs. Arkansas late

21. Oklahoma (1-1)

Lost 17-10 at Michigan

22. Houston (2-0)

Won 77-6 over Southern

23. Virginia (2-0)

Won 59-3 over Norfolk State

24. Missouri (2-0)

Won 38-21 at Kansas

25. Iowa (2-0)

Won 16-13 over Iowa State