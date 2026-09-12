Western Kentucky
20
Final
70
Georgia
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    38
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
    Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
    26
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
    Sat, 9/12 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Texas Longhorns
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    Sat, 9/12 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    Charlotte 49ers
    Sat, 9/12 on ESPN2 @11:45 ET
    Ole Miss Rebels
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Sun, 9/13 on ESPN @2:15 AM ET
    Utah Utes
  • Missouri Tigers
    38
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    21
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    20
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    48
    Oklahoma Sooners
    10
    Final
    Michigan Wolverines
    17
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    45
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    17
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    38
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
    Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
    26
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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