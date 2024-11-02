ATHENS — The last time the Georgia football program lost a game to a team not named “Alabama” was in 2020, to a Florida team with a coach who would be fired the following season.

Could it happen again on Saturday?

The Gators are more than a two-touchdown underdog, but they’re feeling pretty good about themselves after freshman-phenom quarterback DJ Lagway at quarterback passed for 259 yards and ran for another 46 in a 48-20 win over Kentucky.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs will be without two starting defensive backs for the first half of their game in Jacksonville against a resurgent Florida, which could change a trend that has favored Georgia in the past three years.

The Bulldogs have held halftime leads of 24-0 (2021), 28-3 (2022) and 26-7 (2023) en route to relatively comfortable wins.

But without starting safety Dan Jackson and starting “star” defensive back Joenel Aguero, Georgia is stretched thin.

One more time

Georgia and Florida will meet just one more time (2025) in Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium before work begins on the $1.4 billion “Stadium of the Future” which will replace it as the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Plans for the Georgia-Florida game to be held in Atlanta (2026) and Tampa (2027) while the new stadium is completed were recently announced.

Florida coach Steve Spurrier said on DawgNation’s “On the Beat” Show, as a Coach, he would have preferred the series go home-and-home in Athens and Gainesville in 2026 and 2027, but he understood how the financial incentives could convince the schools’ administrations to bargain for more money to play the game at two other neutral sites.

Another missing Bulldog

Sophomore receiver and return man Anthony Evans lll showed up as being out on Georgia’s availability report, putting some doubt into UGA’s otherwise peerless special teams.

Evans has been emerging at the receiver position, bringing an electrifying option, but he’s been more impactful bringing reliability and good judgement to the return game, where he’s averaging 8.4 yards per punt return and 17.5 yards per kick return.

Georgia has not had another player return a punt or a kick this season — stay tuned.

Florida’s number 13

Gators’ tailback Jaden Baugh enjoyed a break-out performance in the 48-20 win over Kentucky, tying a school record shared by Tim Tebow and Trey Burton by rushing for five touchdowns.

Baugh, a freshman making his first start, ran for 106 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries against a Wildcats’ defense that held Georgia’s rush attack to just 102 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries earlier this season.

“I’ve known Jadan a long time, he’s a tremendous talent, a great athlete,” Smart said. “Saw him his ninth-grade year here in our 7-on-7 camp, and what a great athlete he was then. He was playing safety and knew he would grow into something. He was a big kid then, but he’s gotten so much better.

“He’s explosive. He’s twitchy. Hard to tackle. I mean, runs physical. He had a great year, but he had a great game against Kentucky with the opportunities he got.”

The 6-foot, 227-pound Baugh prepped at Columbia High School in Atlanta and was a 4-star recruit who, according to 247Sports, received his first offer from Georgia on June 10, 2021.

RB-Who?

The school that produced arguably the greatest player in college football history, Herschel Walker, curiously enough, has just one scholarship running back from the talent-rich Georgia high school ranks. Freshman Dwight Phillips Jr., 5-10, 175, has played in one game and has one catch for 9 yards with no carries.

Prior to Daijun Edwards leading the team in rushing last season (880 yards), the most recent Georgia high school product to lead the Bulldogs in rushing in a season was Nick Chubb, in 2017 (1,345 yards).

Trevor Etienne, who played his high school football in Louisiana and transferred in from Florida, currently leads UGA with 422 yards rushing this season, with California high school product Nate Frazier second on the team with 204 yards rushing.

Georgia’s number 13

Georgia defensive line dominator Mykel Williams returned to form against Texas two weeks ago, harassing and chasing Longhorns’ quarterbacks out of the pocket to help set up Jalon Walker’s 3-sack performance.

Coach Kirby Smart, however, indicated that Williams figures to be in even better health against the Gators, having been previously hampered by the ankle injury he suffered in the 34-3 opening win over Clemson.

“Mykel’s still not full — he wasn’t last week in terms of full strength and all the way back, I want to be clear on that,” Smart said. “I think people look at the output against Texas and think he didn’t play a lot of snaps. He didn’t play, probably, the 100 percent role that he was playing against Clemson. We think he’s going to be much better this week.”