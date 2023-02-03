Baltimore Ravens reportedly interview Todd Monken a second time for offensive coordinator opening
Tampa isn’t the only team that seems interested in hiring Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Baltimore Ravens are interviewing Monken for a second time as they look to fill their offensive coordinator opening.
Monken interviewed with Baltimore last week, while he also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week.
Georgia has not yet seen any of its assistant coaches leave this offseason, with Georgia having to replace four members of its coaching staff after winning the national championship last season.
Monken has been an NFL offensive coordinator in the past, working for Tampa from 2016 through 2018, while he was the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator for the 2019 season.
Baltimore did turn to the college ranks last season to hire its defensive coordinator, as the Ravens hired Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald to become the team’s defensive coordinator.
What happens for Georgia football if Todd Monken leaves
