Saturday’s college football action was proof positive that every week is a test, as Coach Kirby Smart said after his No. 2-ranked Georgia program disposed of Arkansas on Saturday.

Texas, which seized the No. 1 ranking last week on the heels of its come-from-behind 24-23 win over Ohio State, should hold serve at the top of the poll after pounding UTSA, 30-6.

The Longhorns earned the No. 1 ranking with their win over the Buckeyes last week, which still stands as the most impressive win by any college football team this season.

Smart’s Bulldogs look like the No. 2 team after beating the Razorbacks 45-17, having pulled a majority of starters with a 38-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Things could get interesting after that, but Miami’s offense proved explosive enough in Friday night’s 33-20 win at Wake Forest for the Hurricanes to maintain the No. 3 position on this voter’s AP Top 25 ballot.

Ohio State dominated Kent State in a 59-3 victory and should be the No. 4 team in the nation, looking very much like a College Football Playoff field lock.

Ole Miss served former coach Lane Kiffin a dose of revenge late Saturday night, spoiling his return to Oxford as the LSU coach with a 32-24 victory that should vault the Rebels into the top five.

Ole Miss held a 24-7 halftime lead before the Tigers battled back to tie the game 24-24, only to see quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lead a game-winning drive and Coach Pete Golding’s defense get a late red zone stop.

Notre Dame pulled away from Michigan State for a 27-10 home win that made the Irish look like the No. 6 team with its efficient offense and fierce defense.

Indiana wasn’t flashy against an overmatched opponent, but the defending national champions flexed defensive muscle in moving to 3-0 with their second consecutive shutout, blanking Western Kentucky 38-0 in Bloomington to earn a No. 7 ranking.

Kiffin’s Tigers still look like championship contenders and should drop no lower than No. 8 as the transfer heavy team looks to come together after the defeat.

Alabama rallied to beat Florida State at home, its offense lethal enough to edge out rising Tennessee for the No. 9 spot.

Texas A&M, previously No. 9, suffered a shocking 31-21 home loss to 17-point underdog Kentucky and should tumble down, if not out, of the Top 25.

Mississippi State’s 41-31 win at South Carolina adds more flavor near the bottom of the Top 25 with QB Kamario Taylor a rising star to keep an eye on.

Mike Griffith’s AP Top 25 ballot

1. Texas (3-0)

Beat UTSA, 30-6

2. Georgia (3-0)

Won at Arkansas, 45-17

3. Miami (3-0)

Won at Wake Forest, 33-20

4. Ohio State (2-1)

Beat Kent State, 59-3

5. Ole Miss (3-0)

Beat No. 7 LSU, 32-24

6. Notre Dame (3-0)

Beat Michigan State, 27-10

7. Indiana (3-0)

Beat Western Kentucky, 38-0

8. LSU (2-1)

Lost at No. 8 Ole Miss, 32-24

9. Alabama (3-0)

Beat Florida State, 50-36

10. Tennessee (3-0)

Beat Kennesaw State, 42-9

11. Utah (3-0)

Beat Utah State, 33-0

12. BYU (3-0)

Beat Colorado State, 41-23

13. Penn State (3-0)

Beat Buffalo, 55-13

14. Texas Tech (3-0)

Beat No. 22 Houston, 28-26

15. Louisville (2-1)

Beat No. 18 SMU, 41-31

16. Florida (3-0)

Beat Auburn, 44-39

17. Michigan (3-0)

Beat UTEP, 52-17

18. USC (4-0)

Won at Rutgers, 42-35

19. SMU (2-1)

Lost at No. 19 Louisville, 41-31

20. Iowa (3-0)

Beat Northern Iowa, 55-0

21. Oregon (2-1)

Beat Portland State, 84-0

22. Houston (2-1)

Lost at No. 17 Texas Tech, 28-26

23. Mississippi State (3-0)

Won at South Carolina, 41-34

24. Virginia Tech (3-0)

Won at Maryland, 35-26

25. Oklahoma (2-1)

Beat New Mexico 14-6