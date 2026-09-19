FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Georgia ran its record to 3-0 as coach Kirby Smart stayed perfect as a head coach (11-0) in SEC openers with a 45-17 win at Arkansas on Saturday.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton led the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, passing for 147 yards by connecting on 10 of 13 attempts while also running for a career-high 97 yards on seven carries, including a 62-yard scamper.

“I probably did the least (on the run), it was the easiest part of my job, everyone else had some really good blocks,” Stockton said in his TV interview, citing receiver London Humphreys and offensive guard Dontrell Glover.

“I just tried get to the edge and run, ran out of gas, but got a good run.”

Stockton checked all the QB boxes when he hit Craig Dandridge Jr. for a 61-yard touchdown pass on a ball that traveled 44 yards through the air, hitting Dandridge in stride.

Stockton, who hit Dandridge on a post route off play-action, worked to improve his deep ball accuracy throughout the offseason in anticipation of defenses forcing the issue.

Saturday’s game at Razorback Stadium marked Stockton’s first second half action of the season, as he had been lifted in the second quarter of UGA’s first two games, a 63-3 win over Tennessee State and 70-20 triumph over Western Kentucky.

Ryan Puglisi came on in relief of Stockton midway through the fourth quarter and connected with tight end Lawson Luckie for his third career touchdown pass.

It was the Razorbacks (1-2) 12th consecutive loss against SEC competition, dating back to a 58-25 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 26, 2024, when former UGA offensive lineman coach Sam Pittman was still Arkansas head coach.

The Razorbacks scored their two touchdowns against UGA after UGA started substituting starting defenders with a 38-3 lead.

Nate Frazier had 14 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and Chauncey Bowens had three rushing touchdowns, finishing with 11 carries for 39 yards

Georgia held a 21-3 lead at halftime, scoring on three of its first four drives.

The Bulldogs next game is at Sanford Stadium against No. 24-ranked Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m.

The Razorbacks return to action at next Saturday when they host American Athletic Conference-member Tulsa at 7 p.m.