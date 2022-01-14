Georgia defensive end Travon Walker declares for 2022 NFL Draft, becomes fifth Bulldog to do so

November 6, 2021 Athens - Georgia's defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) celebrates after he sacked Missouri's quarterback Tyler Macon in the second half during a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Travon Walker joins Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine, George PIckens and Zamir White as the Bulldogs to depart for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walker picked up 5.0 sacks this year for the Bulldogs and has been mentioned as a possible first-round pick after a stellar junior season for the Bulldogs.

