Georgia defensive end Travon Walker declares for 2022 NFL Draft, becomes fifth Bulldog to do so
Travon Walker joins Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine, George PIckens and Zamir White as the Bulldogs to depart for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Walker picked up 5.0 sacks this year for the Bulldogs and has been mentioned as a possible first-round pick after a stellar junior season for the Bulldogs.
UGA News
