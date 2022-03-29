‘Don’t count out’ Travon Walker as No. 1 overall pick in NFL
It seems like a longshot, but it’s fun topic to dream about if you’re a Georgia fan:
There’s some media speculation this week that UGA defensive end Travon Walker could be considered for the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who looked overmatched against Georgia in the Orange Bowl, is the heavily-favored candidate to be drafted at the top spot, which is owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“But don’t count out” Walker as the No. 1 overall, per NFL reporter Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
“Travon Walker as a realistic possibility here. Talking to sources around the league, they believe the toolsy Georgia defensive lineman has the rare traits that (Jacksonville) will strongly consider at No. 1.”
According to oddsmakers, Hutchinson is the best bet as the top pick at -300, followed by Walker at +350. The next closest candidates for No. 1 are at +1,200. In other words, it’s either Hutchinson or Walker.
The NFL Draft will start on April 28. Pro Football Network reported that Walker will meet with Jacksonville team officials next month.
Walker has had a meteoric rise among NFL scouts after his jaw-dropping performance at the combine. He was measured at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, while running the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. He also registered a 35-inch vertical jump.
This past season, Walker was overlooked on UGA’s all-star defense, which was one of the best in college history and clearly led the Bulldogs to the school’s first national championship in 41 years. Walker was not picked for the All-SEC first or second team. Walker finished with a respectable six sacks, and often made head-turning plays that didn’t show up in the stat sheet.
Fortunately for Walker, NFL scouts are exactly like college scouts – meaning they value potential far more than production. Even if Walker gets bypassed for the No. 1 pick, he appears to be a lock for the top 10. More realistically, he appears to an extremely strong candidate to be among the draft’s first five selections – which would provide generational wealth for the talented defender from Thomaston, Ga.
UGA News
- ‘Don’t count out’ Travon Walker as No. 1 overall pick in NFL
- ESPN writer expects Georgia football to ‘underperform’ in 2022 season
- Georgia football wide receivers have ‘a big opportunity’ this spring. They just need to stay healthy to take it
- A Georgia football deep dive on the National Championship-winning block by Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles