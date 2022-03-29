‘Don’t count out’ Travon Walker as No. 1 overall pick in NFL

There’s some media speculation this week that UGA defensive end Travon Walker could be considered for the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

It seems like a longshot, but it’s fun topic to dream about if you’re a Georgia fan:

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who looked overmatched against Georgia in the Orange Bowl, is the heavily-favored candidate to be drafted at the top spot, which is owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“But don’t count out” Walker as the No. 1 overall, per NFL reporter Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

“Travon Walker as a realistic possibility here. Talking to sources around the league, they believe the toolsy Georgia defensive lineman has the rare traits that (Jacksonville) will strongly consider at No. 1.”

According to oddsmakers, Hutchinson is the best bet as the top pick at -300, followed by Walker at +350. The next closest candidates for No. 1 are at +1,200. In other words, it’s either Hutchinson or Walker.

The NFL Draft will start on April 28. Pro Football Network reported that Walker will meet with Jacksonville team officials next month.

Walker has had a meteoric rise among NFL scouts after his jaw-dropping performance at the combine. He was measured at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, while running the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. He also registered a 35-inch vertical jump.