Trezmen Marshall, former Georgia linebacker, commits to Alabama

Georgia football-trezmen marshall-jacob hood-transfer portal
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Trezmen Marshall (15) warms-up before their NCAA football game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Another Bulldog has found their next home. And Trezmen Marshall will be staying in the SEC, as he committed to Alabama.

Marshalll announced the move on his Instagram.

