Tyson Campbell announces his decision regarding his future

ATHENS — Georgia football junior cornerback Tyson Campbell has decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing his intentions via his social media accounts.

Campbell, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, started at cornerback all 10 games this season for the Bulldogs. He finished tied for the Georgia team lead with five pass breakups while making 29 tackles with one interception in 2020.

One of Campbell’s pass break-ups this season came in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 24-21 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati last Friday. He also had three tackles against the Bearcats.

Campbell played in nine of 14 games in 2019, overcoming a foot injury that sidelined him from the fourth game through the eighth game.

As a freshman in 2017, Campbell played in 11 of 14 games, suffering an injured shoulder in the fourth game of the season at Missouri. That injury sidelined him for three games.

Campbell has been considered one of the fastest players on the UGA football team, along with fellow cornerback Eric Stokes and freshman receiver Arian Smith.

Campbell was a Florida Class 2A state champion in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

A 5-star football prospect from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., Campbell was ranked the No. 12 overall player in the nation, and the No. 2 cornerback in the country.

Campbell chose Georgia over Alabama, Miami, Tennessee and Auburn, among others.

Georgia football postseason

College football silly season is underway, evaluating early entrees

Georgia fan-favorite Nate McBride bids classy farewell

Tyrique Stevenson made big play when needed in bowl win

5 takeaways from historic comeback win in Peach Bowl

Why Arik Gilbert could end up at Georgia after entering portal

Azeez Ojulari makes decision to move on to NFL

REPORT CARD: Georgia delivers Grade A comeback win in Peach Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs roster movement updates