Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel confident in they impressed NFL teams at Georgia Pro Day

Eric Stokes was not the only former Georgia cornerback to impress on Wednesday. While Stokes’ sub 4.3 40-yard dash and 38.5-inch vertical will continue to push him up NFL draft boards, Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel also made their cases for why they should also be taken in the NFL draft.

Related: Georgia’s Eric Stokes maintains ‘underdog’ attitude after blazing 40 time, explosive jumps

Campbell was a little disappointed with his 40-yard dash time, where he came in at either 4.34 to 4.39. He had hoped to run in the 4.32 range. Where it not for Stokes’ performance, that would’ve been a much bigger headline on the day.

“I feel like I can run with anybody,” Campbell added. “Eric is a hell of an athlete, but like you said, we’re football players. We’re blessed enough to have tremendous speed, but at the end of the day, we want to show to everyone out there that we can play football too.”

Daniel ran in 4.46 range during his 40-yard dash. The former Bulldog added that he would’ve liked to perform better in the vertical jump but was happy that he was healthy enough to showcase his skills.

The Georgia cornerback revealed he had been dealing with a grade-three ankle sprain during his senior season. Daniel estimated that he never even felt above 80 percent healthy. But after having some to heal and recover, he’s confident heading into the draft after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and his Pro Day.

“I feel like I’m almost definitely going to wake them up,” Daniel said. “I feel like I’m one of the best man-to-man press coverage [corners]. I feel like no corner in this draft is better than me in man-to-man.

“Just being back healthy, feeling great. Feeling like my old self. Just getting back to my rhythm, how I normally and how I know I can compete.”

Related: Latest Georgia football spring practice updates

Daniel added that he did contemplate coming back to Georgia for another season and would’ve done so had he gotten an NFL draft grade outside of the first three rounds.

If that is the case for Daniel, he’ll most likely join Campbell in Stokes as being either day one or day two selections. Stokes seems to be trending in the direction of a possible first-round pick following his impressive workout.

Campbell added that he would love to be a first-round pick but knows it isn’t the end all be all. He did enough athletically to prove he’s got plenty of upside to be a high selection.

Georgia CB Tyson Campbell didn't have a draft-board-breaking day, but did flash the athleticism most scouts expected he would at his Pro Day. At 6-1, 193 pounds, he ran 4.39 and 4.44 (per one scout's watch), posted a 34.5-inch vertical, and a 10-4 broad jump. Good upside there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2021

He also believed he showed teams enough when it comes to his ball skills, as he had just one interception in his college career.

“Whatever team calls me or drafts me, they’re going to get a player that is willing to do anything to help the team out whether that’s playing slot or outside corner,” Campbell said. “Man, zone, anything, I’m all for it. I just want to help the team.”

Campbell, Daniel and the rest of the draft-eligble Bulldogs will have to wait a few more weeks to have their names called as a part of the NFL draft. The 2021 NFL Draft is set for April 29 through May 1.

DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell showcase skill for NFL teams

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation