Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2483 (June 27, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will take a look at recent comments about the difficulty of playing at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium and where UGA falls with home field advantage. Later in the show DawgNation Recruiting Insider Jeff Sentell joins the show from south Florida where he is watching UGA 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis and other Dawgs’ targets at the OT7 camp. Brandon will also break down the bottom half of the SEC ahead of the 2025 season.

CBS writer provides warning to UGA rivals visiting Sanford Stadium

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what one writer calls the “best case scenario” for Georgia this season and explain why the topic resurfaces another debate that’s been hot this week related to where UGA ranks among college football’s toughest home-field advantages.

15-minute mark: I briefly tease a big upcoming announcement from DawgNation and explain why I remain optimistic about the Bulldogs’ chances for success this fall.

20-minute mark: I recap four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge’s UGA commitment and preview some more targets who could pledge to Georgia this weekend.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I share thoughts on some SEC headlines including a big question for the teams expected to be at the bottom of the conference this season.

50-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show to share some behind-the-scenes insight from this week’s recruiting announcements.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.