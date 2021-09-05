Georgia football report card: Bulldogs’ 10-3 win over Clemson passes test on national stage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia football passed a major test Saturday night with the nation looking on, finding a way past a Clemson program that hadn’t lost back-to-back in nearly 10 years over a span of 127 games. The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs slugged it out with the No. 3-ranked Tigers to score a 10-3 decision in what was only the fourth meeting of Top 5 teams in a season-opening game since 2000. RECAP: Breaking down the scoring, injuries from 10-3 win over Clemson

RELATED: Kirby celebrates “electric” win over Clemson “It’s definitely a big game for the program,” said Christopher Smith, who scored the only touchdown in the game, a 74-yard interception return in the second quarter that staked Georgia out to a 7-0 lead. “We’d been looking forward to it.”

The Bulldogs’ defensive front was as ferocious as advertised, sacking Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei seven times while stuffing the Tigers run game to the tune of 2 yards on 23 carries. Georgia’s pass attack never took flight against a veteran Clemson defense featuring 11 returning starters, but the run game got tough enough in the clutch to power the Bulldogs through to the historic win. Here’s a look at one set of position grades after the victory: Quarterback (B-)

JT Daniels was little more than efficient completing 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards with one interception. A veteran Clemson defense caught Daniels and OC Todd Monken off guard by dropping eight into coverage while also generating just enough of a pass rush. Daniels got rid of the ball quickly and avoided negative plays, sacked only once. RELATED: JT Daniels happy with win, but not offensive execution Running backs (B) The Georgia backs were the most consistent offensive unit and came through with three short third-down conversion runs on the final drive to drain the clock and secure the victory. Zamir White ran inspired with 74 yards on 13 carries, including a 22-yard burst. White fumbled early, but recovered. Kendall Milton was effective, seemingly one tackle away from breaking a long run to finish with 27 yards on 6 carries. James Cook was reliable catching all four targets. Kenny McIntosh had a clutch 9-yard first down catch and run. Receivers (D) The Georgia receivers looked overmatched by the Clemson secondary, unable to get separation and less than adequate with downfield blocks. Freshman H-Back/Tight end Brock Bowers was the most reliable target with 6 catches for 43 yards. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey shared honors among the receivers with 2 catches for 12 yards. Jermaine Burton had just 2 catches for 11 yards and missed key blocks. A Justin Robinson hold wiped out a first-down run. UGA was missing four key receivers. Offensive Line (C) It was a tough assignment, but Georgia has recruited enough talent that more could be expected. Senior Justin Shaffer had a costly hold that negated a pass interference call that would have put UGA on the door step to the goal line. Shaffer also had a false start, as did Xavier Truss. Veteran Jamaree Salyer was whistled for being an illegal man downfield. The O-Line played just well enough to get the win. Defensive Line (A+) Georgia’s front dominated with Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Jalen Carter and Nolan Davis recording sacks. Devonte Wyatt was also a force with 3 tackles and a pass break-up. Rush lanes were non-existent and Clemson’s QB was under pressure all night. Linebackers (A)