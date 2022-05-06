Three UGA first-rounders sign NFL contracts

UGA had an NFL-record five defensive players selected in the first round of last week's draft. They included LB Quay Walker (left) and DT Jordan Davis
Special
Posted

Some former Georgia football players are about to get paid.

UGA set a modern-day NFL record with five defensive players selected in the first round of last week’s draft. Three out of the five former Bulldogs signed rookie deals on Thursday.

Here’s a rundown:

#1 DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars (unsigned)

#13 DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles. Signed a four-year deal worth $17 million, per ESPN. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $9.55 million.

#22 LB Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers. Signed a four-year deal worth $13.8 million, per the NFL Network. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $7.2 million.

#28 DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay Packers. Signed a four-year deal worth $12.8 million. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $6.5 million.

#32 S Lewis Cine, Minnesota Vikings (unsigned)

UGA News

NextEarly mock drafts show Georgia football set to face many talented in...
Leave a Comment