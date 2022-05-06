Three UGA first-rounders sign NFL contracts
Some former Georgia football players are about to get paid.
UGA set a modern-day NFL record with five defensive players selected in the first round of last week’s draft. Three out of the five former Bulldogs signed rookie deals on Thursday.
Here’s a rundown:
#1 DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars (unsigned)
#13 DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles. Signed a four-year deal worth $17 million, per ESPN. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $9.55 million.
#22 LB Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers. Signed a four-year deal worth $13.8 million, per the NFL Network. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $7.2 million.
#28 DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay Packers. Signed a four-year deal worth $12.8 million. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $6.5 million.
#32 S Lewis Cine, Minnesota Vikings (unsigned)
