Georgia football signee Branson Robinson: Powerful addition to RB room

ATHENS — Branson Robinson is ready to hit the field at Georgia, and of course, the weight room in the Bulldogs’ new state-of-the-art $80 million football building. The running back from Germantown high school is known for his powerful runs on the football field and powerlifting off of it, and he’ll be among the Class of 2022 early enrollees looking to turn heads upon his arrival.

Robinson’s senior season had its share of ups and downs as he was slowed by what he referred to as a “bruised Achilles” injury that limited him to 85-percent efficiency. The Georgia running back room could be deep and talented once again next season with potential Super Senior Zamir White still undecided on whether or not he will turn pro, and rising senior Kenny McIntosh, rising junior Kendall Milton and sophomore Daijun Edwards all thirsting for carries. Robinson brings an element of raw power that could lead to him completing for short-yardage and goal-line carries from the onset, though those Red Zone trips have been reserved mostly for White in the past. There are reports Robinson can bench press 400 pounds and deadlift 700, which could put the incoming tailback in contention for team weight room records sooner than later. Robinson made his commitment to Georgia last summer, in July, though he wanted to make his verbal official a month earlier. The family plan, however, was for him to go through with official visits to Alabama and Tennessee — just to be sure — before he made his plans to sign with the Bulldogs official.

Robinson was encouraged even more after making an official visit to the Kentucky game, where he had a chance to hang out with Milton and get a feel for his future teammates. RELATED: Branson Robinson has high hopes for Georgia football future “Didn’t want to leave again man, honestly,” Robinson told DawgNation at the time. “I got to my hotel room that night and I was like ‘Man. Back to Mississippi. Old and boring Mississippi again.’ The bond I have with the [future] teammates that play for Georgia now. Kendall Milton to be one of them. The main one actually. “Just the bond I have created with them and just the bond with the 2022 commits and everybody that is around there and Georgia making it the place it is, I just didn’t want to leave at all.” Breaking Down Branson Robinson Player Bio: 5-10, 225, Madison, Miss., Germantown High School, committed July 22, 2021 Rankings: No. 48 overall nationally, No. 3 running back, No. 1 player in Mississippi (247Sports Composite). No. 21 overall nationally, ESPN300. No. 24 nationally, Rivals250.

Top offers: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU All-Star Game(s): Under Armour All-American (TV: 2 p.m., Jan. 2, ESPN2), Polynesian Bowl WATCH: HUDL Highlight Film

UGA News