By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Justice Fitzpatrick shares why Georgia football was ‘perfect’ in his eyes …
Justice Fitzpatrick wasn’t one of the signees released by the Georgia football program on the first day of the early signing period.
Jeff Sentell
5-star Ekene Ogboko powers up Georgia offensive line identity
ATHENS — When Kirby Smart talks about Georgia football “identity,” he’s talking about players like offensive line signee Ekene Ogboko.
Mike Griffith
Blake Stewart: Why the Clemson decommit will visit UGA for the Texas game …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Woodward Academy senior Blake Stewart. He ranks as the nation’s No. 35 S and the No. 432 …
Jeff Sentell
