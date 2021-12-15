Georgia football signee C.J. Washington adds explosive element to linebackers room

ATHENS — It was never “if,” but “when” for Cedartown standout Cedric “C.J.” Washington, who jumped into Georgia’s 2022 early signing class even though he will not enroll until June. Washington did not delay or deny his love of the Bulldogs, however, remember his affinity for the program after Kirby Smart took over the Georgia program when he was in seventh grade.

“That’s really when it all started for me and my connection with Georgia,” Washington told DawgNation. “I’ve been knowing that I wanted to be a ‘Dawg ever since I was in the seventh grade. It just felt like my home even back then.” RELATED: Washington felt Georgia in his heart early Washington is projected to play linebacker, but he plans to wear the No. 27 with the blessings of fellow former Cedartown standout and former Georgia running back legend Nick Chubb. The No. 27 is currently vacant on the UGA roster, and that is no coincidence. It could provide insight into just how special the Georgia coaching staff feels Washington will be in Athens. Certainly, Washington made it clear at the time of his commitment that he plans on big things when discussing the No. 27, most recently worn by first-round 2021 NFL Draft pick Eric Stokes.. “I am going to take over that number,” Washington said. “Nick he certainly had his time but I am actually going to try my best to take over that No. 27.”

First things first, Washington will need to catch up to the early enrollees who will be on campus some five months before him and then muscle his way into the inside linebackers room. Georgia will likely loose junior linebacker and projected first-round pick Nakobe Dean to the NFL, and seniors Quay Walker and Channing Tindall have accepted Senior Bowl invites indicated they will be gone. Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson is expected to return after an impressive and impactful freshman season, as is rising redshirt junior Rain “Trouble” Davis, who is coming back after a quad injury that sidelined him this season. Redshirt junior Trezmen Marshall is another player returning after missing much of the 2021 season with a knee injury. Washington, with a bench press that has soared to the 400-range, was drawing comparisons to 2019 No. 1-ranked signee Nolan Smith as early as his sophomore season, so his pass rush abilities could lend themselves to a look at outside linebacker, at some point. Breaking Down Cedric “C.J.” Washington Player bio: 6-1, 215, Cedartown, Ga., committed July 22, 2020 Rankings: No. 129 overall nationally, No. 10 linebacker, No. 15 player in Georgia (247Sports Composite). No. 78 nationally ESPN300.

Top Offers: Georgia, LSU, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina All-Star Game: Under Armor All-American Game (TV: 2 p.m., Jan. 2, ESPN2). WATCH: HUDL Highlight Film

