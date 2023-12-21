ATHENS — Kirby Smart likes what Georgia has in the quarterbacks room, but the Bulldogs might not be done adding to it quite yet.

“That’s something we have to think long and hard about,” Smart said at his signing day press conference on Wednesday.

“Our hard number is four, we want to be at four, and we’re not at four,” he said. “So we’ll look at our options and see what we could to there. We would like to be at four, that’s our goal.”

Carson Beck chose to stay at Georgia for another year rather than play in the NFL, Gunner Stockton is a rising third-year player who appears set on sticking it out and Ryan Puglisi is an early enrollee who has already impressed.

The Bulldogs lost a quarterback when Brock Vandagriff transferred out after graduating from Georgia in three years and signed with Kentucky.

Still, the Bulldogs seemed set to be at four quarterbacks before Buford quarterback and long-time commit Dylan Raiola took one final visit to Nebraska, where his father once starred and his uncle coaches, and decided to flip to the Cornhuskers.

Smart said Raiola’s decision was not related to Beck’s return, which was announced earlier on Monday.

“I don’t think Carson’s decision had any impact on our quarterback recruiting situation,” Smart said. “I think there were a lot of independent variables there.”

Smart said he had a good feeling Beck would return for the 2024 season rather than enter the NFL Draft, where he was projected as a second-day pick.

“We felt pretty good Carson was coming back the entire time,” Smart said. “He certainly had options. He communicated he wanted to grow and get better.”

That’s what is taking place right now as Georgia’s spirited bowl practices are underway.

The team will arrive in Miami on Dec. 26 to continue preparations for its 4 p.m. game on Dec. 30 against Florida State in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.