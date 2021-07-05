ESPN analyst throws shade at UGA’s football schedule

This week, Dinich declared that UGA “better win that Clemson game because they’ve got nothing else on their schedule” in order to earn a spot in the college football playoff.

There’s a lot to digest out of that statement, beginning with the slight to the overall quality of SEC football. There’s also the opinions of the many UGA fans who think the Bulldogs would still be a very strong playoff contender if they lost to Clemson, but won out in the regular season and SEC championship game.

Back to ESPN: This topic came up when Dinich and SEC Network host Paul Finebaum were debating which conference has the best chance of placing two teams in the playoffs. Her pick with the Big 12, with Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Finebaum response? “It’s the SEC, and it’s really simple. Georgia plays Clemson in the first game of the year. If they win that game, I think they can afford to lose to Alabama later on.

“If Iowa State loses to Oklahoma, where are they going to go for strength of schedule? I just mentioned Georgia and Clemson. Alabama can run the table, and they can get in – they could even maybe lose at Texas A&M, and get in … the point is Alabama and Georgia have a much better chance (than the Big 12). I think Alabama is a serious threat. But Iowa State, come on …they will not go undefeated and they will not go in (the playoff).”

That’s when Dinich threw shade at UGA’s strength of schedule: