‘Ultimate team player’ Zamir White shines in career day against Kentucky

Zamir White looked like he was ready to fall down. He stumbled after picking up a fourth and one and was looking to collide with a Kentucky defender.

But there wasn’t one there, as White was in the clear after breaking through at the line of scrimmage. So he gathered himself and strolled into the end zone for the longest of his season and a touchdown.

The touchdown capped off a career day for White as he ran for 136 yards on 26 carries.

“Zamir, we’ve been waiting on it. We know he’s a great back. It was great to see him just get what he deserves,” quarterback Stetson Bennet said. “He’s such a good guy and he’s hard to tackle. He’s big strong, tough, he’s got good vision.”

White has now scored in all five Georgia games this season. Saturday was by far his best game, as he looked somewhat like the player who entered college as a 5-star running back. But two knee injuries slowed White’s career down. But with each game, he seems to be gaining more and more confidence.

That’s a good thing for a Georgia offense that badly needs some positives after scoring only 14 points against the Wildcats.

For all the rightful concerns about the Georgia passing offense on Saturday, White and the Georgia ground game as a whole left some wondering what the Bulldogs didn’t run it more.

“He does everything the right way, he’s a leader,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He never gripes about touches, he just runs really hard when he gets the ball and plays well on special teams. He’s the ultimate team player. It couldn’t happen to a better guy.”

CAREER DAY: Georgia redshirt sophomore tailback Zamir White has recorded his first career 100-yard game at the college level this afternoon against Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/ODvHHh0jB8 — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) October 31, 2020

In addition to White’s career game, both Kendall Milton and James Cook were heavily involved in the Georgia offense on Saturday. Cook had 39 rushing yards to go along with a game-high 62 receiving yards on four catches. Milton had 31 yards on eight carries.

All three running backs carried the ball the opening drive of the game, where the Bulldogs ran the ball on all 12 plays for 86 yards and a touchdown via the legs of Bennett.

It was the first time all season Georgia scored on its opening drive of the game. The White touchdown also capped off Geogria’s first scoring drive in the second half.

“It’s tough when you’ve got a 215, 220 pound back coming down hill at you and you’ve got blockers on everybody,” Smart said. “When you can do that successfully and put a good game plan together, it allows you to have success, but we all know that in order to be the kind of team we want to be, the explosive team, we have to be able to run the ball for longer yardage runs and we also have to be able to throw the ball effectively.”

Thanks in part to the play of the Georgia defense – which held Kentucky to just a field goal — the Bulldogs didn’t need to do too much through the air. It also helps when the likes of White, Cook and Milton are consistently able to gain yards and keep the Kentucky offense off the field.

