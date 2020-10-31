Georgia WR George Pickens not at Kentucky with team

ATHENS — Georgia football receiver George Pickens didn’t travel with the team to Kentucky on account of an upper body injury, DawgNation has learned.

The Bulldogs play the Wildcats at noon (TV: SEC Network) at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Pickens was in a black non-contact jersey last week, but Coach Kirby Smart said on Wednesday that Pickens practiced on Tuesday and “should be fine.”

“George should be fine, he’s in and out based on being dinged up a couple of times,” Smart said on his Wednesday SEC coaches teleconference call. “But we have a lot of guys that way, but (Pickens) practiced (Tuesday).”

UGA freshman quarterback Carson Beck traveled with the team, along with starter Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis and JT Daniels.

Bulldogs freshman receiver Justin Robinson made the trip to Kentucky as did Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Rosemy-Jacksaint and Robinson are Pickens’ backups.

Pickens was the Sugar Bowl MVP on Jan. 1, with 12 catches and 175 yards in the 26-14 win over Baylor.

Smart said earlier this month Georgia would work to find ways to get Pickens the football more often.

“George does a really good job, and we certainly have to find ways to get George the ball,” Smart said on Oct. 12. “Some of it is dictated by what the other team does, and some of it is dictated by what we have to do.”

Here’s a look at how Georgia has distributed the ball this season in the pass game:

(Targets, players, catches, yards, avg. per catch)

34 Kearis Jackson, 21 catches, 323 yards, 15.38 avg.

22 George Pickens, 13 catches, 130 yards, 10.77

21 Jermaine Burton, 8 catches, 111 yards, 13.88

9 James Cook, 6 catches, 111 yards, 18.5

8 Demetris Robertson, 7 catches, 53 yards, 7.57

7 John Fitzpatrick, 5 catches, 46 yards, 9.2

7 Kenny McIntosh, 4 catches, 51 yards, 12.75

4 Tre’ McKitty, 3 catches, 57 yards, 19.0

4 Marcus Rosemy 3 catches, 30 yards, 10.0

4 Zamir White 3 catches, 19 yards, 6.33

4 Matt Landers 2 catches, 27 yards, 13.5

3 Darnell Washington 1 catch, 26 yards, 26.0

1 Brent Seither 1 catch, 12 yards, 12.0

1 Jaylen Johnson 0 catches, 0.00

