ATHENS — Georgia takes on UMass this week in a non-conference game.

And the Minutemen will be facing Georgia without their head coach, as UMass fired head coach Don Brown on Monday.

The school put out an official release regarding the decision.

“I am extremely grateful to Coach Brown for returning to UMass three years ago to help us build back a program he once coached to a national title game,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said. “Don should have immense pride in the outstanding contributions he has made to advance Massachusetts Football during his three stops in Amherst. Upon his return in 2021, we shared a common goal to help UMass football attain conference membership, something that was realized last spring. Largely due to his renowned coaching reputation, Don legitimized our FBS program and Massachusetts football has taken positive steps forward since his return. We are structurally positioned to accomplish our competitive goals as we move into a new league and a new college athletics landscape in 2025.”

UMass offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery will serve as the interim head coach ahead of Saturday’s game. Brown led UMass to a 2-6 record this season, with losses to Missouri and Mississippi State.

“We still got two games left of tough teams,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Saturday. “Georgia Tech’s been a great team, and UMass has played three or four SEC teams already.”

Brown was 6-26 in this stint at UMass’ head coach. This was his second time serving as the school’s head coach, as he previously worked at UMass from 2004 through 2008. Prior to becoming the head coach at UMass, Brown was the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

Georgia last played UMass in 2018, winning that game 66-27.

Saturday’s game is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET kick on the SEC Network.