Update on DawgNation programming over the holidays

Happy Holidays from all of us at DawgNation.

We want to make you aware of a few programming notes:

DawgNation Daily will resume at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.

— For today (Monday Dec. 14th), “On The Beat” with Mike Griffith will move up to 11 a.m.

— On Tuesday, join Connor Riley live at 7:15 p.m. as he previews the early signing period and gives his take on news around Georgia and the SEC.

— Wednesday kicks off the early signing period. Georgia is expected to sign yet another elite class, and DawgNation will provide wall-to-wall coverage all day. Jeff Sentell will be checking in live throughout the day on all of video and social media channels.

— Don’t miss “Cover 4 Live” on Thursday as the DawgNation team recaps the signing day and previews the final weekend.

— And on Saturday, DawgNation will have full coverage of the regular season-ending game against Vanderbilt.

Be sure to watch us on YouTube or Facebook by searching DawgNation.

Again, happy holidays to everyone in DawgNation. And, of course, Go Dawgs!