Class is in session on the University of Georgia campus and in the Georgia football building.

Kirby Smart, making an appearance on the SEC Network, shared how the Bulldogs have modified their offseason approach in the midst of back-to-back SEC championship seasons.

“We’ve simplified things and made it easier,” Smart said, noting the importance of getting top talent on the field quicker.

“We do a lot more football school in the offseason, where we’re studying and teaching guys and getting them able to play.”

Georgia has another class of key newcomers, many of whom will need to make an immediate impact for Georgia to be at its best.

ESPN recently released its rankings and scouting reports on the players UGA acquired through the portal this season:

• No. 25 Amaris Williams, Edge

A former top-100 recruit who has yet to play up to his ranking gives Georgia an opportunity its ability to showcase how the program develops players.

ESPN scout: “Williams wins with explosive power, pad level and violent hands as a run defender. He has a good motor, and he closes well chasing from the backside. He’s a relentless pass rusher who gets off the ball well and drives blockers when he transitions from speed to power.”

Georgia needs Williams to pan out to improve a pass rush that was lagging much of last season.

• No. 36 Khalil Barnes, safety

The rising senior from Clemson earned freshman All-American honors in 2023 and has 30 starts under his belt.

ESPN scout: “Barnes is a productive ballhawk from the back end. He displays good middle-of-the-field vision and range and diagnoses quickly. He’s a solid tackler who takes good angles to the ball and is reliable in the open field.”

If Barnes is paired with returning preseason All-American safety KJ Bolden, the Bulldogs could have one of the best safety duos in the nation.

• No. 53 Isiah Canion, Receiver

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound rising junior boasts metrics that are off the charts — a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and an explosive broad jump of more than 10 1/2 feet — but needs development within the UGA offense.

ESPN scout: “For his size, he still has separation speed and excels at creating space on vertical and crossing routes. He wins one-on-one matchup with great body control and superior ball skills, tracks the ball really well and positions himself quickly to stab the pass away from his frame. He catches with strong, reliable hands.”

Canion has two years of eligibility remaining and will be counted on to lift an inexperienced and unproven receiving corps.