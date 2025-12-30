clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart reveals Sugar Bowl blueprint for layoff, keys for success
NEW ORLEANS — Kirby Smart had a vision for this Georgia football team entering spring drills last March, and he didn’t exactly know what it would lead to this season.
Mike Griffith
Ellis Robinson IV a ‘Top Dawg’ on Georgia defense entering Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s defense is on a roll, and no player represents why more than Ellis Robinson IV.
Mike Griffith
Dontrell Glover admits even he was surprised to earn a starting spot for …
NEW ORLEANS — Dontrell Glover has been a real success story for most of his freshman season at Georgia.
Connor Riley
Elijah Griffin: Freshman DL shares his ‘Welcome to Georgia football’ moment
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Perseverance.
Jeff Sentell
Colbie Young updates his status as he aims to return for Georgia: ‘There’s …
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo thought Colbie Young’s season was over. The Georgia playcaller described the leg fracture Young suffered in Georgia’s …
Connor Riley
