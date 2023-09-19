ATHENS — Following Georgia’s second practice of the week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on his team’s injury situation.

Most eyes are on the offensive line, as Amarius Mims had tightrope surgery on his injured left ankle.

Without Mims, Georgia does have options at the tackle positions. The Bulldogs moved Xavier Truss out to right tackle on Saturday, with Smart praising the job he did in moving from left guard.

Dylan Fairchild stepped in at left guard after Mims’ injury. Georgia could have Austin Blaske, though to what level it is not known. Blaske has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain.

“Blaske has practiced. He is a tough dude but he is hurt,” Smart said. “He’s trying his best out there. He’s not 100 percent healthy.”

In the secondary, Javon Bullard is working his way back from an ankle injury that saw him sit out the game against South Carolina. Smart mentioned the Bulldogs shut him down after warmups against the Gamecocks.

“He hasn’t done much this week in terms of practice,” Smart said. “I asked him today, he’s underwater running, he’s got a boot on but he’s not doing much.”

David Daniel-Sisavanh stepped in for Bullard in the starting lineup. Georiga also saw Dan Jackson and Tykee Smith come away with interceptions in the win.

As for the running back room, Georgia saw Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson pick injuries against South Carolina. Milton has an MCL sprain, while Robinson has a high-ankle sprain.

On Milton, Smart said Milton is rehabbing As for Robinson, he has not been practicing. Robinson is doubtful per Smart, while Milton might still have a chance to play. Georgia is already without Branson Robinson for the season. The Bulldogs saw senior Daijun Edwards return and rush for 118 yards in the win over South Carolina.

Smart had previously stated that wide receiver Ladd McConkey is expected to be out on Saturday as he continues to deal with his back injury. McConkey has not played in a game this season for the Bulldogs this season.

Smart gave a long update on the state of the team after the first three games.

“Ron [Courson] informed me that we have the longest injury list we’ve ever had since being here, so it continues to grow,” Smart said. “We certainly have more than we’ve ever had. So that becomes a hurdle we’ve got to do a good job of overcoming that, and we’ve got to be very resourceful as coaches in how we use the players we do have.”

Georgia goes out of conference this week as it takes on UAB. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN2.

Georgia football injury report