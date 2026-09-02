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3 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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3 hours ago
Xzavier McLeod releases official statement on why he’s stepping away from …
Xzavier McLeod has publicly explained why he stepped away from the Georgia program.
Connor Riley
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Article
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4 hours ago
Kirby Smart adds more details regarding Xzavier McLeod leaving Georgia …
As it turns out, Georgia has long been prepared to be without defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod.
Connor Riley
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6 hours ago
Here’s who we think won the key position battles for Georgia entering 2026 …
Georgia is in full-on game week mode, with the Bulldogs opening the season on Saturday against Tennessee State.
Connor Riley
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7 hours ago
Georgia RB Chauncey Bowens has visions of success with better read on …
ATHENS — Chauncey Bowens will line up in the same place in the Georgia backfield this weekend, but the junior tailback will be seeing things differently this season.
Mike Griffith
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10 hours ago
Georgia confident Nate Frazier can ease one of its biggest offensive …
ATHENS — Much has been made of Georgia’s wide receiver room entering the upcoming season.
Connor Riley
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