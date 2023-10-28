Georgia football continued to streak into the history books, dominating Florida by a 43-20 count to win its school-record 25th-straight game.

It was also the Bulldogs’ 24th-straight SEC regular-season win, a mark that tied the best the Gators had ever managed in their history, as Steve Spurrier’s teams had won 24 in a row between 1994-97. Only Alabama (1976-80) has more straight SEC wins with 27.

Spurrier, ironically enough, delivered a motivational talk to Florida earlier in the week and picked the Gators to get an upset win over Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC).

The 43-20 win also marked the first time in the Georgia-Florida series that the Bulldogs have beaten Florida by 20 or more points in three straight games.

Georgia will surely stay No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, extending their SEC record in that category to 20 straight weeks — which also ranks third all-time.

USC holds the all-time mark with 33 straight weeks at No. 1 (2003-05) while 2001-02 Miami is second all-time (21).

The three most pivotal plays in the Bulldogs’ win on Saturday all occurred in the first half as Georgia rallied to set the tone after falling behind 7-0:

Ice Breaker

Ladd McConkey’s 41-yard touchdown catch gave Georgia its first lead in the game at 10-7 with 1:23 left in the third quarter.

McConkey broke open with a crossing pattern, but upon catching the ball he pivoted back and reversed field, out-racing the Gators’ defensive into the end zone.

It was a sign of things to come from McConkey, who missed the first four games of the season with an injured back, as he finished with 6 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Fourth-down stop

Georgia has arguably the best defensive staff with Smart and co-defensive coordinators Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp, but Florida’s Billy Napier rolled the dice, anyway.

UGA linebacker Smael Mondon sniffed out the fourth-and-1 trick play, however, corralling Trevor Etienne at the Gators’ 31 after the Florida tailback took a direct snap.

The Bulldogs scored two plays later to extend their lead to 17-7.

Fourth-down Kirby

Smart doesn’t typically gamble with his offense, but the Georgia head coach clearly felt the opportunity to throw a knockout punch in the second quarter.

Georgia was up 17-7 and had taken possession three players earlier when Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins stripped the ball from Graham Mertz in the pocket, and Marvin Jones Jr. recovered at the 11.

The Bulldogs were facing a fourth-and-1 at the Florida 2 when Smart took the gamble and went for the touchdown rather than a sure-thing field goal.

Daijun Edwards and the Georgia offensive line did not disappoint, as Edwards blew threw the line and into the end zone for a touchdown that made it a 24-7 margin.