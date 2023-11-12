ATHENS — Another week, another big win and another No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings. That’s the story for Georgia after it bullied Ole Miss on its way to a 52-17 win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now 10-0 on the season and have spent every week ranked as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll. The same is true for the Coaches Poll, where Georgia was also ranked No. 1 for Week 12.

Behind Georgia sits Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4 and Washington at No. 5. All teams ranked in the top 8 won on Saturday, creating a clear line between the top contenders in the sport.

The Bulldogs certainly look like a team capable of winning another national championship, as they’ve now won 27 consecutive games.

Georgia though will tested next week when it goes on the road against No. 21 Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off a 36-7 loss to Missouri, a team Georgia beat 30-21 last week.

But with Georgia having to go into what will certainly be a hostile environment against the Volunteers, the Bulldogs know they’ll need to bring their best effort on the road.

“Our goal this week was to win the now from Monday to today. It was win the now,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We weren’t worried about what happened. The past does not talk to the future. The past doesn’t talk to the present. The present doesn’t talk to the future or past. They don’t talk, they don’t text, they don’t send each other messages. All we wanted to do was win the present, and each play that happened in the game, we wanted to win the next. Thought the guys did a great job of handling that message all week.”

The Bulldogs saw star tight end Brock Bowers return to action on Saturday, as he caught 3 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Getting him back should only further help power a potent Georgia offense. The Bulldogs are averaging 40.6 points per game and 504 yards per game.

Defensively, Georgia is sixth in the country and first in the SEC in points allowed per game at 15.6.

Saturday’s game against Tennessee is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on CBS. The next College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night.

Below you can see the full Week 12 AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12