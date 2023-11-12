ATHENS — While Georgia will have to wait until Tuesday night to see if it is the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs continue to hold the top spot in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

For Week 12, Georgia is once again the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs have been No. 1 in every version of the Coaches Poll this season.

Beating No. 14 Ole Miss 52-17 did nothing to dissuade voters from the idea that the Bulldogs were the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the game and gave up just three points on Ole Miss’ final eight drives of the game.

The game was at point 14-14 before Georgia shifted into high gear. Ole Miss, a talented team, just couldn’t keep up.

“You’ve got a quarterback and you’ve got pass protectors and you’ve got weapons, first time that I thought Mike (Bobo) and his staff had a, I wouldn’t say a full cupboard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But Brock (Bowers) was close. He may not have been 100 percent. Some of the other guys, (Amarius) Mims is not quite all the way. It’s nice to see those guys out there together.”

Behind Georgia sits Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4 and Washington at No. 5.

The Bulldogs will have another ranked matchup this week as they take on No. 19 Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off a 36-7 loss to Missouri this past week. That defeat helped clinch the SEC East for Georgia.

But Neyland Stadium figures to be a hostile environment and one Georgia knows it will have to be buttoned up for. Even with Alabama, the SEC West champion, now looming on the schedule.

“Support staff will be looking at Tennessee and Georgia Tech,” Smart said. “We’ve got to break down the games we’ve got. There’s nothing different logistically. Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up and work on Tennessee.”

Georgia is 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs can get their next win on Saturday against the Volunteers. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET game on CBS.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12