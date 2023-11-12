Ole Miss
17
Final
52
Georgia
  • Florida Gators
    35
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    52
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    51
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    47
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Tennessee Volunteers
    7
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    36
    Auburn Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

College football ‘silly season’ underway, phones will ring for current, …
ATHENS — It could be an interesting day for former Georgia football assistants Dan Lanning and Sam Pittman, who are at opposite extremes.
Mike Griffith
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to dominant win vs. Ole Miss
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
Brandon Adams
Georgia football injury report: When Georgia knew it would have Brock …
ATHENS — For the first time all season, Georgia had Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Amarius Mims on the field at the same time.
Connor Riley
Lane Kiffin elaborates on Georgia offensive explosion in 52-17 win over …
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered no excuses on Saturday night in recognizing Georgia’s dominance over his program.
Mike Griffith
College football ‘silly season’ underway, phones will ring for …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football injury report: When Georgia knew it would have Brock …

Connor Riley
Lane Kiffin elaborates on Georgia offensive explosion in 52-17 win …

Mike Griffith
Lane Kiffin qualifies Georgia-Alabama comparison, Bulldogs ‘obviously …

Mike Griffith
3 things: Kirby Smart legend in the making, passes Saban win streak, …

Mike Griffith
