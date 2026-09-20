It’s hard for Georgia to look much better than it has through the first three weeks of the season. The Bulldogs won again with ease on Saturday, picking up a 45-17 road win over Arkansas.

With the win, Georgia maintained its No. 2 ranking in the Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia is also No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

But with Oklahoma on the horizon, Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows his team will have to be ready for what’s next. Oklahoma (2-1) is not in the Week 3 Top 25, though it received 91 votes.

“It says humility is a week away,” Smart said. “Humility is a week away. Next week, humble pie is somewhere.”

The big shake-up came when previous No. 8 Texas A&M lost at home, 31-21, to Kentucky. The Aggies dropped all the way down to No. 23 after their first loss of the season. It speaks to just how deep the SEC is that a team like Kentucky can go on the road and come away with a win.

Conversely, LSU went on the road and lost to Ole Miss. The Tigers go on to host Texas A&M next week, while the Rebels visit Florida. Ole Miss, now No. 4, is the highest-ranked team remaining on Georgia’s schedule.

Another ranked SEC matchup this week sees No. 1 Texas go on the road to take on No. 14 Tennessee. It will be Arch Manning’s first trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, where his uncle Peyton once starred.

Georgia next faces an Oklahoma team that has a lot of talent but has been scuttling offensively. The Sooners picked up a 14-6 home win over New Mexico. It came a week after Oklahoma went on the road and lost to Michigan.

It is worth noting Oklahoma was a playoff participant last season. This will be the first matchup between the two schools since the 2018 Rose Bowl. Georgia won that game, 54-48, in double overtime.

A quarter of the way through the season, Smart has seen some things he likes about his team. But as Georgia continues, Smart knows his team needs to keep playing and practicing hard.

“Character, work ethic, the leaders holding people accountable for how we practice,” Smart said. “Look, this team could burn out and fizzle out and wear out and not practice well, but they haven’t done that yet. So it’s still early, time will tell.”

Georgia’s game against Oklahoma is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, it was announced.