Georgia football final grades following SEC road win over Arkansas

Georgia
45
Final
17
Arkansas
Kennesaw State Owls
9
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
42
UTSA Roadrunners
6
Final
Texas Longhorns
30
NC State Wolfpack
31
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
35
Kentucky Wildcats
31
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
21
Mississippi State Bulldogs
41
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
34
Florida State Seminoles
36
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
50
Florida Gators
44
Final
Auburn Tigers
39
Troy Trojans
17
Final
Missouri Tigers
27
LSU Tigers
24
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
32
New Mexico Lobos
6
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
14
Kennesaw State Owls
9
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
42
UTSA Roadrunners
6
Final
Texas Longhorns
30
NC State Wolfpack
31
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
35
Kentucky Wildcats
31
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
21
Mississippi State Bulldogs
41
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
34
Florida State Seminoles
36
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
50
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31 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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31 minutes ago
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