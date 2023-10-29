It was a short bus ride back to Gainesville for Coach Billy Napier and his Gators on Saturday after Georgia effectively derailed their season by a 43-20 count.

The bandwagon of former coaches and current analysts who picked Florida to upset the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs emptied quickly, but Napier’s postgame comments did not seem directed at them.

Georgia moves forward ranked No. 1, 8-0 overall and 5-0 in SEC play, while the Gators are 5-3 and 3-2 on paper.

Florida, however, holds a No. 3 recruiting class record with Class of 2024 prospects committed, and Napier and his staff will want them to know that despite what happened on the field, there’s still a path to the top that runs through Gainesville.

Napier will also need to take time to sooth key donors and sponsors in the aftermath of the Gators’ lopsided defeat that their investments will pay off — once more talented players are secured from the Florida recruiting pool.

There were indeed some tough coaching moments for recruits and donors to overlookt on Saturday, particularly a poorly calculated fourth down gamble that changed the course of the game.

On the first play of the second quarter, down 10-7, Napier hit the panic button from his own 34-yard line and went for a fourth-and-1 against the SEC’s top run defense.

Napier stood behind his decision to go for a fourth down that early in the game, and the trick play he called for his center to snap the ball between the quarterback’s legs to a tailback, who would then look to pass.

“It’s not necessarily about the plays at times, it’s about the players,” Napier said. “It’s about the execution. We can certainly call better plays at times today, but ultimately it comes down to the execution of the play.”

Pregame calculations were also off for Florida, which saw its drop-back pass game effectively blown up by four first-half sacksm including one that led directly to a TD in the midst of Georgia’s 36-0 run.

“I don’t think there was any just purely immediate sacks,” Napier said, concluding the Gators merely need to do a better job not getting longer down-and-distance situations and avoiding penalties.

“I do think we can coach better in all three parts of our team,” Napier said. “I think obviously looking the players in the eye after the game, I think they know they can play better as well.”

It’s not going to happen overnight or in two years for Florida.

Though, it’s worth noting Kirby Smart won the SEC and was playing in a national championship game two years into his tenure after taking over a program four years removed from its most recent SEC title game appearance.

Napier, who took over a Florida program just one year after it played in the SEC title game, summed up what the loss means for the Gators’ football program.

The message is that he needs more time.

“I think every single part of what we do matters,” said Napier, whose $31 million buyout was being discussed among analysts after difficult losses to Utah and Kentucky earlier this season. “The evaluation of players matters. The recruitment of players matter. Ultimately, you need continuity in system. You need to develop players.

“This is a developmental game. You need players in your system for multiple years.”

Napier, regarded as a deep-thinking “good guy,” shared how there were life lessons to be learned from the loss to Georgia.

“I think, ultimately, when you fail in the game of football and in life, you got an opportunity to learn,” Napier said. “How do you get wiser? You make mistakes along the way. How do you get smarter and get better at what you do, how do you continue to grow and develop?

“Ultimately you have to go through tough times, you have to make mistakes along the way. And we did today.”