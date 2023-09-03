Tennessee-Martin
7
Final
48
Georgia
  • UMass Minutemen
    14
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    59
    Buffalo Bulls
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    23
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    3
    Boise State Broncos
    19
    Final
    (10) Washington Huskies
    56
  • Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
    UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
    UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
  • Hawai'i Warriors
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
    San Jose State Spartans
    28
    Final
    (6) USC Trojans
    56
    Florida International Panthers
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    22
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    Final
    UCF Knights
    56
  • St. Francis (PA) Red Flash
    17
    Final
    Western Michigan Broncos
    35
    Rhode Island Rams
    35
    Final
    Georgia State Panthers
    42
    Elon Phoenix
    17
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    37
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    14
  • South Dakota Coyotes
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    35
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    7
    Final
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    42
    Florida Gators
    11
    Final
    (14) Utah Utes
    24
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    10
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
  • North Carolina A&T Aggies
    6
    Final
    UAB Blazers
    35
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    21
    Final
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    24
    Howard Bison
    23
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    33
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    3
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    38
  • Central Michigan Chippewas
    7
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    31
    Louisville Cardinals
    39
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    34
    Missouri State Bears
    17
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    48
    Stanford Cardinal
    37
    Final
    Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
    24
  • East Carolina Pirates
    3
    Final
    (2) Michigan Wolverines
    30
    Colorado Buffaloes
    45
    Final
    (17) TCU Horned Frogs
    42
    Bowling Green Falcons
    24
    Final
    Liberty Flames
    34
    LIU Sharks
    10
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    27
  • Utah State Aggies
    14
    Final
    (25) Iowa Hawkeyes
    24
    Ball State Cardinals
    14
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    44
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    0
    Final
    (20) Oklahoma Sooners
    73
    Virginia Cavaliers
    13
    Final
    (12) Tennessee Volunteers
    49
  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    38
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    27
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    24
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    39
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    35
    Western Carolina Catamounts
    13
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
  • Robert Morris Colonials
    7
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    42
    Mercer Bears
    7
    Final
    (22) Ole Miss Rebels
    73
    Akron Zips
    21
    Final
    Temple Owls
    24
    Northern Iowa Panthers
    9
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    30
  • East Tennessee State Buccaneers
    3
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    49
    Portland State Vikings
    7
    Final
    (15) Oregon Ducks
    81
    South Florida Bulls
    24
    Final
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    41
    Tennessee State Tigers
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    56
  • UMass Minutemen
    14
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    59
    Buffalo Bulls
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    23
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    3
    Boise State Broncos
    19
    Final
    (10) Washington Huskies
    56
  • Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
    UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
    UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

ATHENS — Brock Bowers somehow finds a way to have more fun playing football than the amusement and enjoyment he provides to Georgia fans who get to watch him play. Which is saying a lot given how sublime the tight end has been over the course of his Georgia career.

Bowers was once again Georgia’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 77 yards. Georgia could’ve gone to him more often in its 48-7 win over UT-Martin but Kirby Smart doesn’t want to become too dependent on the star tight end. You don’t use a Ferrari to make a trip to the grocery store after all.

Bowers’ powers weren’t just limited to catching the ball and providing a security blanket to first-time starter Carson Beck. He scored the first touchdown of the season for the Bulldogs on a tight end sweep that saw him helicopter into the endzone.

“We had that play-in for a little bit. As soon as we called it I knew I had to get in the end zone,” Bowers said. “My legs got clipped a little bit and I got flipped in the air but it was fun.”

“He does it all. It’s fun to watch,” Beck said. “He works, he grinds, practice, workouts, everything he does. You can see why the hard work pays off for sure.”

Even against a lesser foe, Saturday night was fun for Bowers. It was fun for Georgia fans, as they got to watch Bowers once again and see their beloved Bulldogs play under the lights.

The fun with Bowers won’t last forever. This is almost certainly his final season as Bulldog. Saturday will in all likelihood be his final first game of the season as a Georgia Bulldog.

But Bowers isn’t worried about the destination yet. He’s enjoying the ride, one touchdown, catch and carry at a time.

“It’s always fun,” Bowers said. “It’s so much better not just hitting the same dudes over and over again.”

Brock Bowers recaps his rushing touchdown in win over UT-Martin

ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brock Bowers does it all for Georgia in win over UT-Martin: ‘He can do …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers somehow finds a way to have more fun playing football than the amusement and enjoyment he provides to Georgia fans who get to watch him play. Which is …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Everything Kirby Smart said following Georgia’s 48-7 Week 1 win over …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs came away with a 48-7 win over UT-Martin to open the 2023 season. But the win was not as simple as the final score indicated.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart talks Ladd McConkey, Marcus …
ATHENS — For the most part, Georgia’s injury situation was a positive one coming out of the first game. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter played nearly every snap at cornerback …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football instant observations from an imperfect win over UT-Martin
ATHENS — Football was back in Athens on Saturday. There was excitement and cheers and boos from a Georgia crowd that wanted a better performance.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, score, analysis, injury news for …
Georgia football opens the 2023 season against UT-Martin to start the college football season. Below you can find live updates, score, analysis, injury news and more for the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football instant observations from an imperfect win over …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said following Georgia’s 48-7 Week 1 win over …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart talks Ladd McConkey, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart takes record win in stride, offers key points from 48-7 …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 quick takeaways: QB play solid in 48-7 Georgia win, Brock Bowers …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.