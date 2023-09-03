ATHENS — Brock Bowers somehow finds a way to have more fun playing football than the amusement and enjoyment he provides to Georgia fans who get to watch him play. Which is saying a lot given how sublime the tight end has been over the course of his Georgia career.

Bowers was once again Georgia’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 77 yards. Georgia could’ve gone to him more often in its 48-7 win over UT-Martin but Kirby Smart doesn’t want to become too dependent on the star tight end. You don’t use a Ferrari to make a trip to the grocery store after all.

Bowers’ powers weren’t just limited to catching the ball and providing a security blanket to first-time starter Carson Beck. He scored the first touchdown of the season for the Bulldogs on a tight end sweep that saw him helicopter into the endzone.

“We had that play-in for a little bit. As soon as we called it I knew I had to get in the end zone,” Bowers said. “My legs got clipped a little bit and I got flipped in the air but it was fun.”