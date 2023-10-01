AUBURN, Ala. — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football players are all about putting the team first, but some occasions call for individual praise.

Brock Bowers monster contribution to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs 27-20 win over Auburn was certainly one of those times.

Bowers took over the game for Georgia in the fourth quarter, making four catches for 121 yards, including two one-handed grabs after the teams entered the final stanza deadlocked at 17-17.

It begged a question: did Bowers’ 8-catch, 157-yard performance — which included a game-winning 40-yard TD catch in the final minutes — put him into the Heisman Trophy conversation?

“I hate getting into that debate, because I’m worried about our team and so is he,” Smart said. “But who could argue there’s a better football player anywhere in the country — just football player?

“The guy has the greatest toughness and grit that I’ve been around,” Smart said, “and he’ll do whatever you ask him to do for this team.”

Indeed, one of Bowers’ duties on Saturday was to line up in the backfield and take on the role of fullback, powering for 3 yards on a third-and-2 to sustain a scoring drive.

“We put (the play) in and I was like there’s no way he’s calling it,” Bowers said. “And then it happened, and it was fun.”

Bowers, a two-time All-American, is once again leading the Bulldogs in receiving this season.

Through five games Bowers has 30 catches for 413 yards with 3 touchdowns in addition to a rushing touchdown.

Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who came down with the game-clinching interception with 1:28 left, said he admires Bowers.

“I’ve said it before, I don’t think he’s real,” Starks said. “He’s just very special. Just being on the same team with him, I’m grateful I get to go against him every day, he makes me better.”

Bowers, self-admittedly not a talker, brushed off the notion of having any Heisman Trophy hype around him, even though there’s a good argument to be made UGA wouldn’t have won either of its past two national titles without him.

“It’s just outside noise, we’re worried about winning the next game, so we have to keep working,” Bowers said.

“I’m just trying to do my job out there, and if the ball is coming to me, I have to make the plays.”

Teammate Ladd McConkey said Bowers is a “99 overall” who makes everyone else’s job easier, and UGA all-time touchdowns leader Terrance Edwards posted he expects Bowers to break his record.

Edwards’ 30 receiving touchdowns are the most all time at UGA, and now Bowers has tied former Bulldog’ Great A.J. Green with 23 career receiving touchdowns.