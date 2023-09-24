ATHENS — Georgia yet again won with ease on Saturday, besting UAB 49-21 to move to 4-0 on the season. The win helped the Bulldogs retain the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5.

The Bulldogs have been the No. 1 ranked team in each edition of the Coaches Poll. Michigan remains at No. 2, Ohio State is now No. 3, Florida State is at No. 4 and Texas is No. 5.

Georgia has played all four of its games at home to this point, with each win coming by double digits.

The Bulldogs will head out west to Auburn, Ala., to take on the Auburn Tigers in a key road game.

It will be Carson’s Beck’s first road start of the season. And Jordan-Hare Stadium figures to be rocking on Saturday.

“It will be one hell of an environment. They do an incredible job with their fan base,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s just an incredible environment. Their fan base is second to none. They’re believing and they’ve got a new coach and a new energy and they’re doing a really good job. It will be tough. We have to prepare that way and hope our players acknowledge that.”

The Tigers are coming off a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M. Auburn did not score an offensive touchdown in the loss.

Auburn will be led by Hugh Freeze, who has some history with Smart. The two last faced off in 2016, with Freeze’s Ole Miss team pummeling Smart’s Georgia team 45-14.

That was a very different Georgia program however. The Bulldogs have won 21 straight games. They have also dominated the rivalry against Auburn of late. Georgia has won six straight in the series and Smart is 7-1 against Auburn since becoming Georgia’s head coach back in 2016.

This is the first-ever meeting in September between the two schools in what will be the 128th meeting between the two programs.

Saturday’s kickoff is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with CBS broadcasting the game.

Below, you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5