It was far from Georgia’s best performance on Saturday but the Bulldogs still found a way to pull out a road win at Auburn.

So for another week, the Bulldogs will remain as the No. 1 team in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Michigan made up some ground as the No. 2 team, while Ohio State is No. 3, Texas sits at No. 4 and Florida State is No. 5.

After the win, Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke to some of the issues the Bulldogs faced on Saturday.

“You know, the leadership of this team has shown up twice, and you don’t know how many times you’re going to be able to do that when you turn the ball over and you give people extra possessions,” Smart said. “You just can’t do that. Good football teams don’t do that, and good football teams don’t let people run the ball for over 200 yards. That’s one of the things that we knew they could do well. I thought they really ran the ball well and used the quarterback and rushed the ball on us. We can’t do that.”

Carson Beck threw a first-half interception, while Oscar Delp fumbled on Georgia’s opening possession of the second half. The 219 yards Auburn ran for was the most Georgia has given up in a game since LSU ran for 275 yards back in 2018.

But thanks to a brilliant second half from Brock Bowers and a late interception from Malaki Starks, Georgia was able to hold on and pull out a 27-20 win. The win was Georgia’s 22nd consecutive win, with the streak dating back to the 2021 season.

Georgia is still unbeaten on the season, sitting at 5-0 and 2-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs will face their toughest test to date this coming Saturday, as they welcome the No. 20 Kentucky into Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats thumped Florida 33-14 on Saturday and did so by running for 329 yards. Kentucky is also 5-0 and 2-0 in SEC play this season.

Georgia and Kentucky start at 7 p.m. ET, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6