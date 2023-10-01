AUBURN, Ala. — Hugh Freeze had the answers to score an upset win over Georgia, just as Kirby Smart said earlier in the week, but he could not solve Brock Bowers.

Bowers, arguably the most indispensable player in the Bulldogs’ back-to-back championship runs with his timely plays and incredible catches, was once again the key to a UGA victory.

“I think that’s where the game was won and lost, our third down defense and our third down offense,” Freeze said after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 27-20 victory over Auburn.

“(Number) 19′s a handful, and we didn’t do a great job guarding him. I’m sure it wasn’t him every time, but it was him a large majority of the time when the game was on the line, and it was hard to get pressure on them with just four.”

To Freeze’s point, Bowers sustained Georgia’s go-ahead field goal drive in the fourth quarter with a 28-yard catch on a third-and-9 from the UGA 47, and then Bowers came up with a 16-yard grab on third-and-12 from the Georgia 45 to keep the game-winning touchdown drive alive.

Ladd McConkey also had three third down catches that led to first downs, and Rara Thomas had two.

But with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Bowers took over with four catches for 121 yards, including the game-winning touchdown reception on a 40-yard catch-and-run.

“He made the plays, and we obviously probably could have done some different coverages,” Freeze lamented, “but I felt like we had two good ones called on that last drive, and we didn’t execute them very well.”

Smart said he was pleased with the way quarterback Carson Beck handled his first road start, and his ability to find Bowers late was key.

WATCH: Carson Beck talks about passing Auburn road test

“I saw some good passes, he finally looked backside (against) Cover 2 (coverage),” Smart said, reflecting on how Beck and Bowers hooked up late. “I think Coach Bobo was about to kill him.”

Bobo orchestrated a game plan that saw Georgia convert 8 of 13 first downs, including one with a new play utilizing Bowers as a power back to convert on third-and-2.

Freeze said the Tigers, who scored 14 of their points off turnovers, did what they could to neutralize Georgia’s most valuable player.

“Mix up coverages, (you) don’t just play him straight man, play some bracket coverage on him,” Freeze said, “and he found ways to win in some tight quarters a couple times. So, you’ve got to give him credit.”