Georgia
Sat, 10/14 on CBS @4:00 ET
Vanderbilt
  • Stanford Cardinal
    46
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    43
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Sat, 10/14 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    James Madison Dukes
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    Sat, 10/14 on Peacock @4:00 ET
    Purdue Boilermakers
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    Sat, 10/14 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
  • Indiana Hoosiers
    Sat, 10/14 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Michigan Wolverines
    Iowa State Cyclones
    Sat, 10/14 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Syracuse Orange
    Sat, 10/14 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Florida State Seminoles
  • Temple Owls
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    North Texas Mean Green
    Navy Midshipmen
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Charlotte 49ers
    Toledo Rockets
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State Cardinals
    California Golden Bears
    Sat, 10/14 on Pac-12 Network @7:00 ET
    Utah Utes
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Western Michigan Broncos
    Troy Trojans
    Sat, 10/14 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Army Black Knights
    BYU Cougars
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    TCU Horned Frogs
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    Sat, 10/14 on NBC @7:30 ET
    Maryland Terrapins
  • Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    Sat, 10/14 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Kansas Jayhawks
    Sat, 10/14 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Florida Gators
    Sat, 10/14 on SEC Network @7:30 ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    UMass Minutemen
    Sat, 10/14 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Akron Zips
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Sat, 10/14 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
    Bowling Green Falcons
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Buffalo Bulls
    Oregon Ducks
    Sat, 10/14 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Washington Huskies
  • Florida Atlantic Owls
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    South Florida Bulls
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    Sat, 10/14 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Wisconsin Badgers
    Ohio Bobcats
    Sat, 10/14 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    UNLV Rebels
    Sat, 10/14 on MW Network @9:00 ET
    Nevada Wolf Pack
  • West Virginia Mountaineers
    39
    Final
    Houston Cougars
    41
    SMU Mustangs
    31
    Final
    East Carolina Pirates
    10
    Tulane Green Wave
    31
    Final
    Memphis Tigers
    21
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    37
    Final
    Utah State Aggies
    32
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, score, analysis for Week 7 game
The Georgia football team takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and analysis for the Week 7 game.
Jack Leo
WATCH: Colorado hype train derailed, Stanford rallies from 29-0 down to …
The Colorado hype train went off the tracks late Friday night in Boulder.
Mike Griffith
3 Georgia offensive questions at Vanderbilt game center on Mike Bobo, …
NASHVILLE — Georgia football faces a test of a different kind against Vanderbilt as it looks to maintain momentum.
Mike Griffith
Georgia not expected to blow out Vanderbilt by as much as past two …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has found a theme for this season’s version of Georgia football, and he’s probably not going to let it go.
Mike Griffith
Final grades from Georgia football win over Kentucky
ATHENS — Despite playing its perhaps best game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart still thinks this team can give forth a better performance.
Connor Riley
3 Georgia offensive questions at Vanderbilt game center on Mike Bobo, …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
WATCH: Colorado hype train derailed, Stanford rallies from 29-0 down …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban admits Kirby Smart outmaneuvered …

Brandon Adams
Kirby Smart notes areas Georgia quarterback Carson Beck needs …

Mike Griffith
