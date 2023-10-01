Georgia
27
Final
20
Auburn
  • Texas A&M Aggies
    34
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    22
    Utah State Aggies
    34
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    33
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    41
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    13
    UAB Blazers
    23
    Final
    Tulane Green Wave
    35
  • Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    24
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    35
    Clemson Tigers
    31
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    14
    USC Trojans
    48
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    41
    South Alabama Jaguars
    23
    Final
    James Madison Dukes
    31
  • Florida Gators
    14
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    33
    Buffalo Bulls
    13
    Final
    Akron Zips
    10
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    23
    Final
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    26
    Virginia Cavaliers
    24
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    27
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    23
    Final
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    3
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    21
    Final
    California Golden Bears
    24
    Houston Cougars
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech Red Raiders
    49
    Indiana Hoosiers
    17
    Final
    Maryland Terrapins
    44
  • Wagner Seahawks
    3
    Final
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    52
    Kansas Jayhawks
    14
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    40
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    35
    Final
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    41
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    19
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    44
  • Baylor Bears
    36
    Final
    UCF Knights
    35
    Michigan Wolverines
    45
    Final
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    7
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    52
    Final
    UMass Minutemen
    28
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    33
    Final
    Toledo Rockets
    35
  • Ball State Cardinals
    24
    Final
    Western Michigan Broncos
    42
    South Florida Bulls
    44
    Final
    Navy Midshipmen
    30
    Bowling Green Falcons
    38
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    27
    Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
    20
    Final
    UNLV Rebels
    44
By Jack Leo, Special to DawgNation
Georgia football’s Brock Bowers takes over in fourth quarter to earn Game …
Brock Bowers was the most blatant difference for No. 1-ranked Georgia as it outlasted Auburn, 27-20.
Jack Leo
3 things: Kirby Smart confidence carries over for Georgia in 27-20 win …
AUBURN, Ala. – Kirby Smart’s confidence in Georgia was evident, from start to finish of the Bulldogs’ 27-20 come-from-behind win at Auburn on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Instant Observations: Brock Bowers lifts Georgia over Auburn, 27-20
AUBURN, Ala. – Brock Bowers lifted Georgia to a 27-20 win over Auburn with a Heisman Trophy campaign-worthy performance.
Mike Griffith
Dawg Walk: Georgia football enters Jordan-Hare Stadium for Auburn game
Dawg Walk with DawgNation's Brandon Adams: Georgia football enters Jordan-Hare Stadium for Auburn game
Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, score analysis for Week …
Georgia football visits Auburn in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and analysis for the Bulldogs’ first away game of the season.
Jack Leo
