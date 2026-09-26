It’s a big day in the Classic City as Georgia welcomes Oklahoma for the first time ever. To help celebrate, DawgNation is seeking out the best UGA fan tailgate of the week, presented by Kroger.

This week, DawgNation correspondent Molly Morris stumbled upon Libation Station, where Andrea and Rick Floyd have established one of the premier tailgates in all of Athens.

“Well, it’s been going on for a long, long, long time,” Rick said. “We’ve raised our children here, the grandkids; it’s truly a friends and family tradition that comes together in the Classic City of Athens, Georgia on the sacred, sacred ground.”

While the Floyds welcomed their usual crowd of friends and family on Saturday, the station also attracted country singer-songwriter Travis Denning.

It was a party too good not to join for Denning, a Warner Robins native and die-hard Bulldog fan.

Morris finished off her visit with a little UGA-OU trivia ahead of this weekend’s matchup. Asking fans numerous questions, including how many times the two teams have played, who won the Rose Bowl, and who scored the game-winning touchdown.

The Floyds were awarded a $100 Kroger gift card and a DawgNation apron.