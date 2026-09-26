ATHENS — Georgia is going to be under pressure against Oklahoma, in more ways than one.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs face their first legitimate threat of the season in the Sooners when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The oddsmakers have put the betting line at 13.5 points, and Georgia might very well win by two touchdowns or more.

But upset scenarios do exist, and that wasn’t the case in any of the Bulldogs first three games against woefully overmatched Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, and 80-plus transfer Arkansas.

Here are three keys to the game:

Contain John Mateer

For all the talk of Mateer’s slow start, the Sooners’ quarterback ranks ahead of celebrated quarterbacks Arch Manning (Texas) and Sam Leavitt (LSU) in QB rating.

Mateer is a true dual threat capable of tucking and running, something he might do more against Georgia than he has against Oklahoma’s first three opponents. The UGA linebackers and edge rushers will be tested to bring down Mateer in the open field.

It’s also worth noting Mateer has six touchdown passes of more than 20 yards this season. The Bulldogs’ starting offense has given up just one passing touchdown this season, and that was with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter of a 45-17 win at Arkansas with the UGA reserves in the game.

Run the ball

Oklahoma’s strength is its defense, but that won’t stop Georgia from looking to establish the run game as that’s also what sets up the Bulldogs’ play-action pass efficiency.

UGA leading rusher Nate Frazier was still listed as “questionable” on the Friday night injury report, which would leave a relatively shallow and inexperienced stable of backs to carry the load if he can’t play.

Chauncey Bowens has 135 career carries including 16 this season, while Dwight Phillips Jr. has 48 career carries, Bo Walker has 34 carries and freshman Jae Lamar has six.

Protect the ball

Oklahoma’s best chance for an upset involves turnovers and that puts pressure on Georgia to stay on schedule in down and distance (hence establishing the run game).

Gunner Stockton has more touchdown passes this season (9) than incompletions (7) and he has yet to throw an interception this season and has only seven career interceptions in 514 attempts.

Stockton’s .0136 interception rate is on track to break Jake Fromm’s school mark (.0183) among quarterbacks with a minimum of 600 passes.