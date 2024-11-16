We are back in Athens for the last home stretch of the 2024 season! This week’s Tailgate of the Week features Chuck Ogletree and Gib Durden.

Since they were college fraternity brothers, Chuck and Gib have been best friends. When they started their tailgate, they began inviting their friends and families. Their children, now current Georgia students, bring their friends and families too.

The dynamic duo starts their planning every week on Monday. Early in the week, they begin to dissect the previous weekend, figuring out what worked and what didn’t. They plan everything from meals to arrival and departure times.

They begin setting up at 7 a.m. and will stay until the end of the game to keep the party going. In the morning, the tailgate consist of lots of coffee and storytelling, but as the afternoon hits, the real tailgating begins.

Tonight’s game is a blackout. The Bulldogs will take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at 7:30 p.m.