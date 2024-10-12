Another home game, another tailgate. This week’s Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger, features the University of Georgia club rugby team!

President of the club rugby team, Jack Madden said “our Rugby Tailgate group is made up of anyone who loves both the game of rugby and Georgia football, including fans along with former and current players at all levels. It is not exclusive to the UGA Men’s Rugby Club!”

They had “Crazy Jeff’s” infamous smoked burgers! There was also a multitude of sauces to add to the smoked burgers as well as a variety of drinks.

Tailgaters enjoyed quality time together by tossing the rugby ball, playing games and listening to music.

“The only thing better than the rugby culture is the UGA football culture,” Madden said. “I just love hanging out with these people.”

Having other student organizations come out in support of the Bulldogs highlights the strong sense of community at UGA.

The Bulldogs play Mississippi State at 4:15 p.m.