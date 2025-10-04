As the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs prepared to return to Sanford Stadium for their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Bulldog faithful were not deterred by the early kick time.

The “Blood, Sweat & Beers” tailgate – the tailgate of the Durden, Ogletree and Earp families – is this week’s DawgNation Tailgate of the Week sponsored by Kroger.

The Durdens have been tailgating at Georgia games both in Athens and across the country since the late 1990s, and this homecoming weekend is no different. Families, college friends and strangers turned friends all gather in support of the Dawgs on the corner of Broad and Lumpkin.

Gibb Durden noted how the noon kickoff means that this tailgate is less of a marathon (as last weekend’s 7:30 p.m. kick against Alabama was) but more of a sprint.

Time at the tailgate is fleeting this week, but every moment is special to those who give their “Blood, Sweat & Beers” for their team.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats kickoff at noon in Sanford Stadium.