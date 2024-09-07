It’s finally Saturday in Athens!

The Bulldogs take on Tennessee Tech at 2 p.m. for the first home game of the 2024 season.

This week’s Tailgate of the Week, sponsored by Kroger, featured Bobby and Kim Melnick. The Melnick family tailgates at TailGate Station — a great location for tailgates of all types.

TailGate Station includes a pavilion with bathrooms, air conditioning, televisions broadcasting the game and occasionally a band. There are also shuttles that take tailgaters from their spaces straight to the stadium!

“We’ve been out here for about four years, and it’s mostly our family, our friends, and college roommates,” Bobby said. “We invite our parents, and we just have a good time tailgating with all of our Dawg fans.”

Bobby serves on the board of directors for TailGate Station. In this role, he is in charge of planning various additional events for those tailgating here.

The Melnick tailgate has a chef, Les Lane, and a full-service bar for their friends and families to enjoy.

“We love being with all of our friends and family. We have food, we have drinks, we have cornhole, we have a bar! It’s a huge part of our life, and every football season we love it,” Kim said.

Tailgate Station is ready to cheer on the Bulldogs all season long!